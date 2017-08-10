TS (GOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canada Goose Holdings Inc had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2017 according to SRatingsIntel.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has $33 highest and $24 lowest target. The stock of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) earned “Sector Outperform” rating by IBC on Monday, April 10. Subordinate Voting Shares (GOOS) had its stock rating noted as Overweight by analysts at Barclays. Canaccord Genuity initiated the shares of GOOS in report on Monday, April 10 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 10, the company rating was initiated by Wells Fargo. The institutional investor owned 53,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,499 shares during the period. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, April 11. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the past year is C$25.56. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Kevin Spreekmeester sold 22,200 shares of Canada Goose Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $1,952,000.

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 102,611 shares in the last quarter.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

The company’s direct-to-consumer sales, which includes sales from its flagship stores and online platform, surged more than sixfold to C$8.3 million ($6.5 million) while sales from the wholesale business increased 38.2 percent to C$19.9 million in the first quarter ended June 30. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.