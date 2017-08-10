Tui hits profit milestone as it prepares to ditch Thomson name

TUI reported a 13% rise in revenue for the third quarter to the end of June to €4.8bn and a 38% increase in underlying earnings to €222m, partly helped by the timing of Easter.

Meanwhile, operating, or underlying profit grew 37.2% to €221.6 million on an adjusted basis, on the back of revenues up 12.6% at nearly 4.8 billion.

Looking at the summer, which was not in the reporting period, TUI said it had 4.0% more guests and bookings 8.0% higher in value compared with previous year.

It reiterated guidance of at least 10% growth in underlying Ebita.

ALthough this partially reflects the late timing of Easter, Tui said that demand for its holidays “remains resilient in the United Kingdom”, allowing the group to offset the effect of a weaker sterling.

Tourism companies have been dealing with a shift in demand from destinations in the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa, such as Turkey, Tunisia and Egypt, to countries such as Spain and Portugal over security fears and political tensions.

The Thomson and First Choice owner said United Kingdom customer numbers this summer were unchanged from past year despite average selling prices climbing by 7%.

“As we near the end of the third year following the merger with TUI Travel, we have consistently delivered on our growth strategy”.

He added: “We have significantly reduced the seasonal swing of our business”.

“For the first time, we have delivered a positive operating result for the first nine months of a financial year”.

“For the first time it seems that the top-line evolution is grabbing attention, but we feel that this optimism is misplaced when we look at margins, with the environment likely to get trickier next year as hedging rolls off”, he added.

Tui also cheered strong demand for core European destinations after it switched away from Turkey and upped its group-wide sales outlook for the year.

Shares in TUI were trading down 1.6% at 1,227.00 pence on Thursday.