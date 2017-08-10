Turkey: Russian national detained over planned drone attack

Turkish police have detained a suspected Daesh terrorist who was allegedly planning a drone attack on USA aircraft at Incirlik air base in southern Adana province.

“Earlier on Thursday Turkish media said a Russian citizen identified as one R. Bakiyev had been detained in the country’s territory on what appears to be suspicion of terrorist activity”. Turkish private news agency Dogan said a court later ordered him formally arrested pending a trial.

Bakiev also reportedly planned to carry out attacks on Alevi associations and civilians, the report quoted a police statement as saying.

The Alevi religious minority is an offshoot of Shia Islam who are regarded as heretics by ISIS. It said he was affiliated with IS and had previously traveled to Syria.

Police said he tried to crowdfund £600 for the drone from ISIS fanatics using the messaging app Telegram.

A Turkish news agency reports that Bakiev had told police that he needed to kill Alevis because he considered them “enemies of Allah”.

He also admitted to reconnoitering the air base for his strike after a previous attempt he made to attack Americans failed, according to Dogan.

The base is used by aircraft carrying out missions in Syria as part of the USA -led anti-ISIL coalition.

IS militants have used armed drones to deadly effect in Iraq and Syria, converting commercial drones to carry small explosives.

Damien Spleeters, a field investigator for Conflict Armament Research, said in January: “It seems [ISIS] are using these weaponised drones to harass Iraqi troops, perhaps even target Iraqi forward operating bases where officers might gather, and gain attention by spreading terror in a seemingly innovative way”.