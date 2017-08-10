U.S. stocks close slightly lower, trimming earlier losses

Global equity markets are a sea of red – Dow -0.34%, S&P 500 -0.33%, FTSE -0.59%, DAX -1.12%, CAC -1.40%, Nikkei -1.29%, Shanghai -0.19%.

Gold rose to its highest level in nearly two months, while the Swiss franc increased by more than 1% against the United States dollar and saw its biggest one-day gain against the euro in more than two and a half years. When the rhetoric between the two leaders heated up, investors were scurrying for safe haven currencies, including the Yen and the Swiss Franc, which surged about 1.1% on Wednesday.

Risk off sentiment was broadly pervasive through the currency markets especially with European stocks set to follow Asia’s lead lower with major index futures indicating a 0.5 to 0.8 percent decline. -North Korean situation, there are a few economic reports that could garner a response from U.S. Dollar and gold traders.

Gold prices were nudged away from recent highs as broader risk aversion receded somewhat.

The euro edged 0.3 percent lower to 1.1726 against the dollar.

NORTH KOREA: President Donald Trump warned North Korea of “fire and fury” this week in response to recent threats from Pyongyang, which said it was examining plans for attacking Guam, a us territory in the Pacific with a military base. Japan is the world’s biggest creditor country and there is an assumption investors there will repatriate funds in a crisis.

The dollar USDCHF, +0.2283% moved up to $0.9665 against the Swiss franc, from $0.9636 late Wednesday in NY.

The Swiss franc was on track for its biggest daily gain against the euro since the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the currency in January 2015. The euro fell to $1.1735 from $1.1757.

The 30-year Treasury bond rose 31/32 in price to yield 2.8191 per cent, from 2.867 per cent late on Tuesday. The 10-year German bund yield traded at 0.43 percent while the 10-year US yield declined to 2.243 percent.

“The most visible impact of escalating verbal threats between North Korea and President Trump comes at the long end of the US Treasury curve”, said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis. Silver rose 1.7% to $16.70 per ounce.

Gold rose 0.6% to $1,268 (£976) an ounce and platinum gained 0.6% to reach $972.95 an ounce, having hit its highest since April at $979. U.S. gold futures gained 1.50 per cent to US$1,281.50 an ounce.