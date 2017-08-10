Uber drivers ambivalent about ‘cash trip’ feature

The new feature does mean you might be forced to overhear messages from your Uber driver’s next rider during your own journey. Instead of calling your Uber driver and getting no response – or trying to find your vehicle in a sea of other people looking for their Uber – the company is bringing a chat feature to the app.

According to Uber, the new in-app messaging system will preclude riders and drivers from having to share their phone number with one another when they need to get in touch. On the driver side, received messages will be read aloud to help minimize distraction, and drivers can acknowledge a message with one tap to send a “thumbs up” emoji response.

Uber said driver-partners who declined cash trips would not be penalised and the new safety feature would not have any negative impact on the dispatch process. In addition to that, read and delivery receipts are enabled as well so that you would know for sure if the recipient has received the texts.

The chat feature will be rolled out over the next few weeks for all drivers and riders using iOS and Android. “That’s especially true in some of our key markets like Brazil and India”. Did the rider receive my message? Now, before your ride arrives, you can chat your driver a specific location where you are or let them know how to spot you among the crowd without exiting the app.

It also comes following concerns from drivers that cash trips could open them up to being targeted by criminals.

The built-in messaging feature makes a lot of sense when you think about it, and Lermitte says that it’s something Uber can offer without requiring significant ongoing overhead to maintain. “We’re exploring adding this feature to UberEATs, too”, Jeremy Lermitte, a product manager at Uber told POPSUGAR. While message threads disappear and communication is closed at the end of a ride now, for instance, they’ve heard some feedback that this might be a good way to check for lost items in future. It’s a faster and cheaper experience with no toggling between Uber and other messaging/calls and no voice call or SMS costs.