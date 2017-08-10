Uber’s director of operations is stepping down to focus on board position

In a note to Uber employees provided to CNN Tech, the longtime Uber executive framed the move as helping to pave the way for Uber’s next CEO.

Ryan Graves, Uber’s first employee who has served as the company’s senior vice president of global operations, has stepped down from his role.

Over the past few months, a scandal-ridden Uber has seen a mass exodus of members of its senior management team. Uber is now actively searching for a new chief executive. That search is in a bit of a rut, which reports of meddling by former CEO Travis Kalanick and a dearth of female candidates. Uber has said it hopes to have a new CEO before Labor Day.

Before Kalanick’s departure, Uber President Jeff Jones, head of finance Gautam Gupta, president of engineering Amit Singhal and the head of its self-driving auto program, Anthony Levandowski, also left the company.

“It’s really important to me that this transition doesn’t take away from the importance of the onboarding process of our new CEO, whoever that might be”, he wrote.

Uber is unlikely to replace Graves, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, because many parts of the business under his purview, such as UberEats and UberRush, are managed by the company’s head of Uber Everything, Jason Droege. Uber’s first head of human resources, Renee Atwood, reported to Graves, not Kalanick, throughout her tenure.

Graves is the latest in a long line of executives to leave the company.

In the closing paragraph of Graves’ email, he addressed recent crises Uber has faced. “And fortunately, our new found reflection and introspection has become an asset to us, and we have evolved and grown considerably”.