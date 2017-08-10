United States congresswoman confident Guam protected from North Korea threat

The North Korean army said Wednesday it’s examining operational plans for attacking the island, a military hub about 1,500 miles (2,400 kilometers) south of Tokyo in the Pacific Ocean. It’s small but strategically significant. North Korean state media reported North Korea was considering a strike on Guam to contain USA bases there. The island is inhabited by around 6000 United States troops and houses two USA military installations, the Andersen Air Force Base and the Naval Base Guam. The military first occupied Guam after the Spanish-American War in 1898. The Aug. 7 mission demonstrated the US commitment to regional allies, increased readiness and exercised the right under worldwide law “to fly legally in the place and time of our choosing”, officials said. About 6,000 U.S. marines are stationed in Guam, and there are plans to send thousands more.

Today, there is a continuous bomber presence. “I condemn the nuclear tests and missile provocations that North Korea has been carrying out as if it’s unbridled”. It is about 3,500 kilometers southeast of North Korea, much closer than it is to the United States. “For now, we advise the community to remain calm, remember that there are defenses in place for threats such as North Korea and to continue to remain prepared for all hazards”.

About 163,000 people live on the island. “They’re going to take care of us”. But proposals to house even more troops there have raised some concerns about environmental sustainability and cultural identity and colonization, particularly among the indigenous Chamorro population.

The Korean market is leading the way to new record arrivals for Guam.

Roughly 350 airmen from South Dakota’s Ellsworth Air Force base are now at the ready on a base in Guam.

“No disruption to daily life at this point”, he said.

“I think what the president was doing was sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong-un would understand”, he said. ‘Everyone’s afraid, because we’re dealing with powers that’s beyond us’.

Guam’s homeland security advisor, George Charfauros, said the situation was being closely monitored but that there was “no imminent threat to the safety of the residents and visitors of Guam and the CNMI [Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands] at this time”.

“Todd Thompson, a lawyer who lives on Guam, said he laughed off past threats because he ‘figured cooler heads in Washington would prevail, and it was just an idle threat'”.

“A: “I’d tell him to be quiet”, Hanabusa said”.