Foreign ministers of Southeast Asia and China adopted on Sunday a negotiating framework for a code of conduct in the South China Sea, a move they hailed as progress but seen by critics as tactic to buy China time to consolidate its maritime power, according to Reuters.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathering came a day after the United Nations imposed tough new sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile programs and less than a week after Tillerson vowed that the USA has no intention of overthrowing the dictatorship of Kim Jong Un.

South Korea’s foreign minister said Saturday she was open to rare discussions with her North Korean counterpart at a security forum in the Philippines in a bid to rein in Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

The United States and China, North Korea’s main ally, have been wrestling with how best to respond to the North’s two intercontinental ballistic missile tests, which have deepened global fears that the missiles would be able to strike the U.S. mainland.

With regard to the different opinions being raised against China, which seemed bent on militarizing the South China Sea despite a ruling by the International Tribunal, Wang said China does not comment on which individual country or countries have raised the issue. The ministers called on the global community to implement strictly UNSC resolutions and impose additional diplomatic and economic measures to address the Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) threat posed by the North Korean regime and its destabilizing behavior, and to make further efforts to urge North Korea to abandon its current threatening and provocative path and immediately take steps to denuclearize. “It is also China”. Aside from calling for more sanctions, Trump’s approach has centered on enlisting China  the North’s biggest trading partner  and others to lessen ties to Pyongyang.

“We want to make sure China is continuing to implement fully the sanctions regime”, Thornton told reporters in Manila.

Given that North Korea’s trade with China accounts for around 90 percent of Pyongyang’s total foreign trade, Beijing has a significant influence over the country. Beijing praised Tillerson for declaring the US wasn’t seeking regime change in North Korea.

But Tillerson says there’s no contradiction between US assistance and concerns about human rights.

In his speech, Duterte also took a swipe at the Trump administration’s retreat from a major free trade deal, joining Asian nations at a forum this week in criticizing rising protectionism.

Wang said that while North Korea has reaffirmed the position that it has been saying all along, “I don’t think it really matters much”.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said there was a “sharp contrast” in perceptions this year between regional and non-regional countries, and the statement by Japan, the United States and Australia showed that. “Who bore the cost?”

