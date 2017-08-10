United States stocks retreat on escalating North Korean tensions

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before eventually closing modestly lower.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation due mainly to geopolitical concerns regarding North Korea, although a bump in crude oil prices offers mild support.

“For now, the North Korea situation bears watching as there’s lots of tough talk, but we’ll see if it escalates”, said Kinahan. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.2 percent to 5,779.20, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.1 percent to 2,342.19.

Fossil tumbled 25.1% after the watch maker said sales continued to weaken, falling short of analysts’ estimates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA – 22,048.70) ended with a loss of 36.6 points, or 0.2%. Most recently, the Dow was trading down 84 points, or 0.4%, at 22,001, clinging tenuously its recent psychological milestone of 22,000.

US stock indexes looked set to open lower on Wednesday as investors shunned risky assets following escalating tensions between North Korea and the United States.

Disappointing earnings also helped pull the market lower Wednesday. They outweighed gains in health care stocks and elsewhere.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, was up as much as 12.63 points, its highest in more than a month. Prices for bonds and gold headed higher. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 18 points, or 0.3%, to close at 6,352. The consumer discretionary index .SPLRCD was one of its biggest losers with a 0.47 percent drop. The Nasdaq composite fell 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,370. The major index futures are now pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 30 points.

Disney dropped 4.5 percent after reporting a weak quarter and saying it would pull its movies from Netflix and start two of its own video streaming services.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.17 points, or 0.2 percent.

After the bell, Twenty-First Century Fox FOXA.O shares were up 0.7 percent following the release of its results.