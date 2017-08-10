UP: Akhilesh accuses Adityanath govt, says police extorting money in state

This video of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh openly scorning the law and crossing the toll for not one but 175 vehicles has created a great buzz in the media.

In this hour, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav instead of keeping his party together, has started the campaign called Desh Bachao, Desh Banao.

The chief minister had recommended an NIA probe into it and an FIR was lodged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiring to wage war) of the IPC.

The former CM also targeted UP government on the issue of the packet of powder that was found in the state assembly in July. Those who took tacit support of the BJP earlier have today openly joined the BJP.”The SP national president said it was unusual that leaders of a party, which had secured a landslide win, were afraid to face the electorate and had instead chosen to get elected through the “backdoor” by provoking defections and resignations to secure a seat in the legislative council.”Be it income-tax raids, horse trading or any other arm-twisting method, the BJP government is willing to go to any extent to ensure its victory”, he said, referring to the Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat.He did not rule out the possibility of a grand alliance in UP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.He said his party was willing to talk to BSP chief Mayawati on the issue”.

“There is a commotion within the SP, and Akhilesh is yet to come to terms with the defeat in 2017 UP Assembly election”, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said. Akhilesh Yadav, however, can not be seen in the video, but it is being claimed that he was sitting in one of the cars in the convoy.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Yadav along with several youths of Aurriya, Kannauj, Sidharthnagar and other places, alleged that the police was targeting them and their family members just to grab the posts of district panchayat presidents, block presidents or the panchayat members.

Akhilesh said police is doing injustice across the state.

Without taking any names but hinting about the former MLC Bhukkal Nawab, who had resigned from MLC and joined the BJP, Mr Yadav said,”The person is the known land mafia of Lucknow but now as he has joined BJP, then there is no question of any action against him”. On the removal of four members from the Lohia Trust, Akhilesh sarcastically said, “I am not bothered about it”.