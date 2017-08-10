Up to 135 Applebees restaurants may close

Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in DineEquity by 6.2% in the fourth quarter.

Thursday’s announcement was part of the release of the company’s second quarter results. The company expects that number to be between six percent and eight percent for the fiscal year. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $4.76 and is projected to be $4.77 for the current year with 17,980,000 shares outstanding. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DineEquity by 66,627.1% in the first quarter. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.30, well ahead of the FactSet consensus of $1.19. DineEquity had a return on equity of 40.48% and a net margin of 13.85%. Revenue edged down to $155.2 million from $160.3 million, just below the FactSet consensus of $156 million.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. On August 8 Maxim Group maintained a stock rating of “Buy” but lowered the price target to $55.00 from $94.00.

DineEquity, Inc (NYSE DIN) traded up 4.08% on Thursday, hitting $38.81. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DineEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Applebee’s has restaurants in both Batavia and Geneseo, 11 more in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls area and seven in the Rochester area. On October 12 the stock rating was downgraded to “Outperform” from “Strong Buy” by analysts at Raymond James.

On April 20 analysts at Nomura began coverage of DIN by announcing an initial rating of “Buy”.

DineEquity has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $88.00.

Additionally DineEquity, Inc recently declared a dividend for shareholders paid on Friday July 7th, 2017. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DineEquity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.68%. As of the end of the quarter Principal Financial Group Inc had bought 1,055 shares growing its stake by 0.8%. The total value of its holdings decreased 24.2%. Norges Bank owns 181,267 shares valued at $15,368,000.