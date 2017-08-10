US President’s North Korea comments batters blue-chip stocks

Travel website operator Priceline fell 6.54 percent, while travel-review website operator TripAdvisor was down 7.51 percent after both the companies issued disappointing forecasts. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before.

President Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Defense Secretary James Mattis have all weighed in over the last twenty-four hours on the growing threat posed by North Korea. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4%. Pyongyang said it was examining plans for attacking Guam, a US territory in the Pacific with a military base. However, this much is clear: absent an unexpected drawdown by North Korea, few if any options short of direct military action remain available to the Commander-in-Chief. -North Korea tension also weighed on the Canadian dollar, which weakened against its US counterpart, despite higher oil prices and stronger-than-expected domestic housing data.

The statement comes after Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday, noting that the USA nuclear arsenal is “now far stronger and more powerful than ever before”, adding, “Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!” “Tensions will continue to mount and could eventually develop into a “black swan” event that the markets are not prudently considering”, Steve Hanke, professor of Applied Economics at the Johns Hopkins University, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 9.25 points, or 0.37 percent, with 296,288 contracts traded.

Precious metals miners were among a smattering of United Kingdom stocks enjoying a stronger session as investors set course for safe havens.

“What is alarming: two ICBM tests in less than a month”.

The Swissie, as traders sometimes call the currency, tends to gain during times of economic or geopolitical stress.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.02 points to 15,217.33, with most sectors finishing in the red while bullion stocks surged almost 1.9 per cent. The dollar was down 1.2 percent at 0.9627 Swiss francs, while an ounce of gold was 1 percent higher at $1,275.

Stocks have moved mostly lower in morning trading on Wednesday, adding to the modest losses posted in the previous session. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.22 percent from 2.26 percent late Tuesday.

China, which is North Korea’s closest ally despite its anger at Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear programs, described the situation as “complex and sensitive”, and urged calm and a return to talks.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude gained 1 cent to $49.57 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.