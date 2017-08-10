US Producer Prices Unexpectedly Edge Lower In July

The producer-price index for final demand, which measures changes in the prices that US companies receive for their goods and services, decreased a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in July from a month earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Economists surveyed by MarketWatch were expecting a small gain of 0.1% in the producer price index.

Goods prices fell by 0.1% on the month, with energy down by 0.3%, and those for services by 0.2%.

Price pressures were not evident in any major category.

Excluding food, energy and trade producer prices were unchanged in comparison to the prior month, which saw the “core” rate of prices slip from 2.0% to 1.9% as well.

Much of the decrease in PPI last month was driven by services, including a record drop for services tied to chemicals and related products, which fell 5.8 percent, the largest drop in seven years. Wholesale energy prices sank 0.3% and food prices were flat.

PPI, which measures costs of wholesale goods and services, fell 0.1 percent in July, the first decline since August of previous year, according to the report, confounding economists who expected a 0.2 percent increase.

But, due to sluggish wage growth, low inflation suggests that the Fed could make delay in increasing the interest rates until the month of December. From a year earlier, core prices were up 1.8%.

Last month, the Federal Reserve’s Chair Janet Yellen said to lawmakers that “some special factors” were partially accountable for the low inflation readings.