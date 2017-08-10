US stocks slip amid heightened US-North Korea tensions

The USD/CHF is down 0.20% and trading at 0.9718 Swiss Francs, off the session low of 0.97090 Swiss Francs.

Trump’s remarks on Tuesday that North Korea would face “fire and fury like the world has never seen” pushed Wall Street lower on Tuesday and drove up the VIX “fear gauge” of expected volatility on the S&P 500 higher.

The CBOE Volatility Index, the most widely followed barometer of expected near-term stock market volatility, was up as much as 12.63 points, its highest in more than a month. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that USA threats from Pyongyang would be met with “fire and fury”, which prompted North Korea to say it was considering plans for a missile strike on the US pacific territory of Guam.

European shares were also lower following reports that a vehicle had rammed a group of soldiers in Paris, injuring six before speeding off in what officials identified as a suspected terrorist attack.

BAD TRIPS: Priceline Group slid 8.2 percent after the online travel booking service issued a profit forecast that was weaker than analysts were expecting.

Information technology fell 1.24 per cent, hurt by a 16.6 per cent plunge to $66.50 in Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) stock. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell by 0.4 percent.

South Korea’s won currency dropped 0.9pc against the dollar to its lowest close since July 13.

The Swiss franc was on track for its biggest daily gain against the euro since the Swiss National Bank removed its cap on the currency in January 2015. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.6 percent to 27,854.91, while the Shanghai Composite inched up almost 0.1 percent, to 3,281.87.

Instead, investors turned to assets that tend to benefit in times of geopolitical and financial stress.

“The typical textbook trade is that investors rush for safe haven, hence we have experienced a bounce for the gold price”.

Japan’s Topix index had the biggest slide in nearly three months, falling 1.3 per cent on trading volume 22 per cent higher than the 30-day average at the close.

As reported at 10:55 am (JST) in Tokyo, the USD/JPY was trading at 109.823 Yen, down 0.45%; the pair earlier hit a trough of 109.793 Yen, while the session peak stands at 110.386 Yen.

Yields on core government debt fell.

Spot gold added 0.2 percent to $1,260.26 an ounce.

Officials in North Korea said they were “carefully examining” a strike on Guam, which is home to around 163,000 people and two USA military installations and threatened a further “all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the US mainland” in a government statement. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dropped 4.2 basis points to 2.241 percent. Bent crude, the global benchmark, rose 19 cents to $52.33 a barrel.