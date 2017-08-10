‘US would win’: Defence Secretary Jim Mattis warns North Korea

The US and its allies are confident they can win a war with North Korea, Defense Secretary James Mattis said, warning Pyongyang to refrain from any actions that could mean the end of its government and the “destruction” of the North Korean people.

The North Korean threat to attack Guam came hours after Trump warned Pyongyang that it would face “fire and fury like the world has never seen” if it threatened the United States again.

Mattis issued a statement as he traveled to the West Coast. DPRK is short for the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. “The DPRK regime’s actions will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates“.

“What the president is doing is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong Un would understand, because he doesn’t seem to understand diplomatic language“, Tillerson said.

But throughout the escalating tensions, Washington’s top diplomat Rex Tillerson has indicated the USA could negotiate with North Korea, on Wednesday adding Americans should have “no concerns” about Trump’s remarks.

Despite rounds of United Nations sanctions, Pyongyang carried out two nuclear bomb tests past year and two intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson adopted a different tone in his comments earlier Wednesday, urging Americans to have “no concerns” and assuring them that they can “sleep well at night”.

Mr Trump – who has said he will not allow Pyongyang to develop a nuclear weapon capable of hitting the USA – boasted earlier on Wednesday of America’s atomic arsenal.

But the defence secretary’s remarks were still notably more measured than the president’s. “I think the president just wanted to be clear to the North Korean regime that the U.S. has the unquestionable ability to defend itself, will defend itself and its allies, and I think it was important that he deliver that message to avoid any miscalculation on their part”.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States”.

North Korea also accused the United States of preparing a “preventive war”, which it said would turn into an “all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the US mainland”.

Tensions have been rising between the US and North Korea after new sanctions were leveled against the reclusive country by the United Nations, notes AP.

Tillerson spoke to reporters Wednesday after President Donald Trump and North Korea traded escalating threats of “fire”, with the North saying it was examining plans for attacking Guam.

The White House on Wednesday denied reports that Mr Trump’s “fire and fury” statement a day earlier, unusually provocative for a USA president, was an off-the-cuff remark that had caught his inner circle unawares.