USA judge deals blow to Texas ‘sanctuary’ city law

A federal court on Wednesday tossed out Texas’s attempt for a preemptive legal defense of the state’s new anti-sanctuary city law, shifting the battleground to yet another federal court.

U.S. District Judge Sam Spark issued a ruling late Wednesday that granted the defendants’-Travis County, the city of Austin and its council members-motion to dismiss Paxton’s lawsuit.

A separate lawsuit brought by Austin, San Antonio, Houston and other Texas cities against the state is still pending in San Antonio.

The Attorney General filed the suit in anticipation of push back after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed the sanctuary city ban in May. Paxton, the state’s top attorney, was looking to curb legal challenges to the high-profile law – so he filed a lawsuit within hours of the governor signing it, requesting a federal court declare the new measure constitutional. Garcia has a little more than three weeks to make a decision before the law goes into effect on September 1, and the parties at the center of that challenge want him to place the new law on hold as it winds its way through the legal system. “We’re disappointed with the court’s ruling and look forward to pressing our winning arguments in the San Antonio cases and beyond (if necessary) on this undoubtedly constitutional law”. “The health, safety, and welfare of Texans is not negotiable”.

Spark’s ruling essentially determines that the question of the ban’s constitutionality will be decided by San Antonio’s lawsuit rather than the state government’s. The program enforces immigration law and helps prevent risky criminals from being released into Texas communities.

“There is an ongoing debate in the country about federal immigration law”, First Assistant Attorney General Darren McCarty told Garcia in June.

The American Civil Liberties Union, a civil rights group that has argued in court against the law, on Thursday said the Texas suit was a farce aimed at distracting attention from the harm that would come with SB 4.