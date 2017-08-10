Van Niekerk aiming to break Bolt’s 200m world record

And now the only person who was his challenge, Isaac Makwala – who was going to double as well, who has the fastest time in the world this year, 19.74 for 200m, and the second-fastest time in the world this year for 400m – has been pulled out of both these races.

The Botswanan was forced to run an additional solo qualifying time earlier in the evening as the IAAF had barred him from competing in the initial 200m qualifiers (and also the 400m final) because he had been diagnosed with the highly contagious norovirus and was put under a 48-hour quarantine.

Van Niekerk has frequently talked about his Christian faith.

Van Niekerk does not have the same natural showman’s character as the Jamaican, but with the 200m lacking a dominant figure now Bolt has gone, he has a wonderful chance of becoming the first man since Michael Johnson to win the double at a World Championships.

Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas claimed silver in 44.41sec, with Sudan-born Qatari Abdalelah Haroun taking bronze (44.48).

Makwala was expected to be the main challenger to Wayde van Niekerek in both the 200 and the 400.

“To see my name in the final is a real pleasure”.

“It’s such an honour for me to finally say that I’ve got three golds in three years, it sounds good, and it feels good”, he said.

Langford, 21, timed his 800m effort close to perfection in his first major senior final, knocking 0.2secs off his previous best as he came from last to within a fraction of the podium. Third-placed Briton Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake also qualified for the final with his time of 20.19. I wish I could give him my medal. “Let’s hope they will allow me to run my final”. I have been running 100m all season to make sure I had the speed for the 200m.

“According to IAAF medics I am apparently suffering from food poisoning which has affected several other athletes”, Makwala wrote.

“Year to year I just went from strength to strength, from South African records to world record and now I think the sky is literally the limit”.

Van Niekerk has an exhausting six races in six days across the 200m and 400m as he aims to break two world records and win two gold medals at the World Championships.

“We just have to keep rebuilding”.

These performances, that come at a time when Kenya will nearly certainly lose the overall title at the World Championships here, should worry us.