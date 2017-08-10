Van Niekerk cruises to another 400m gold

Botswana’s Isaac Makwala, though, will not attempt the double as the 31-year-old opted to sit out the 200m, missing his heat seemingly to save himself for Tuesday’s 400m final.

The South African’s time of 43.98 seconds was nearly a second down on the astonishing record he set a year ago in Rio, but he was still 0.43secs clear of Steven Gardiner in second and the fast-finishing Abdalelah Haroun in third.

With his main competitor Isaac Makwala absent after being excluded controversially on medical grounds, Olympic champion and world record holder Van Niekerk was a cut above the rest in his pet event and eased to victory with a sensational run, underlining his status as the sport’s new superstar in the post-Bolt world.

Should Van Niekerk bag the double, it would be the first since American Michael Johnson achieved the feat at the 1995 worlds in Gothenburg and a year later at the Atlanta Olympics.

“I am a gambler, I love going to the casino”, said Bosse.

Van Niekerk next takes part in the 200m semi-final on Wednesday, where he is favourite to triumph as well following Makwala’s withdrawal.

“I’ve got a good team that will help me recover after this and I’ll be back tomorrow”.

That did not stop Makwala trying to get into the stadium before being refused entry.

Australia produced some promising performances on day five, with 20-year-old Kurtis Marschall placing seventh in the men’s pole vault final in his world championships debut. Sam Hendricks (USA) 5.95m, 2.

“And today I just gambled, I put everything on the red, even my last Euro”.

“I know I can mix it with the big dogs and if I’d jumped 5.75 that would have placed me top six in the world and that would have been absolutely insane”.

Kelsey-Lee Roberts was 10th in the women’s javelin final after a best throw of 60.76m in the first round.

Tallent is a three-time medallist in the event at the world championships, having won silver in Beijing (2015) and Daegu (2011), and bronze in Moscow (2013).