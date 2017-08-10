Vantiv (VNTV) At $65.06 Forms Top; MRC Global (MRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

The company’s consensus rating on Reuter’s scale remained unchanged from 2 to 2 during a month. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Vantiv Inc in their top 10 equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Its revenue totaled $470.2 million down -6.41% from the previous quarter. For passive investors (long-term) earning per shares and its growth is most valuable indicator for investment, as VNTV has EPS growth of 12.18% for next year. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

VNTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vantiv from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Among 28 analysts covering Vantiv Inc (NYSE:VNTV), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Finally, Guggenheim raised Vantiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. The stock of Vantiv Inc (NYSE:VNTV) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 12. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

In other Vantiv news, insider Matt Taylor sold 11,622 shares of Vantiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th.

The difference of 52 week low value as well as 52 week high value and the current price of the stock suggests the next move of the shares. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,944.66. It improved, as 31 investors sold VNTV shares while 131 reduced holdings.

Now the shares of Vantiv, Inc. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 51.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.v. augmented its stake by buying 4,592 shares an increase of 0.8% in the quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 511,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,815,000 after buying an additional 100,329 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 75.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,404,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,005,000 after buying an additional 235,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vantiv by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,927,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,736,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s P/E ratio is 52.85 and the market cap of the company is 10.47B. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31.

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Vantiv Inc (VNTV) by 1.53% based on its latest 2016Q4 regulatory filing with the SEC.

Vantiv (VNTV) opened at 65.06 on Wednesday. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & global copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://stocknewstimes.com/2017/08/10/hightower-advisors-llc-invests-230000-in-vantiv-inc-nysevntv-updated-updated.html.

Vantiv, Inc., launched on March 25, 2009, is a holding company. The Firm conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The company offers a suite of payment processing services that enables its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider, including in omni-channel environments that span point of sale, ecommerce and mobile devices.