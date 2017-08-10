Veggie bank notes? Bank of England sticks with animal-fat cash

The Bank of England has announced that after careful and serious consideration and extensive public consultation there will be no change to the composition of polymer used for future banknotes.

“The bank was supposed to represent all of the British public”. Vegan groups branded the decision “disgraceful”, and the Bank launched a public consultation.

The expense of switching the production process is also an issue, with alternative ingredients estimated to cost an additional £16.5m over 10 years.

A publication consultation found that, of the 3,554 people who responded, 88 percent were against using animal products and 48 percent weren’t so keen on palm oil.

Polymer banknotes are used in more than 30 countries.

“They are also used in the production of plastics commonly used in alternative payment mechanisms, eg debit and credit cards and mobile phones”.

The report stated: “During our research and discussion with manufacturers and consultants, we were informed that animal-derived additives are used extensively in the many different types of plastics found in a wide range of household goods used on a regular basis, e.g.in cosmetics, plastic carrier bags, household detergent bottles, and auto parts”.

Central banks have been switching to polymer cash in recent years because the flexible material resists dirt and lasts longer than paper cash. The Carbon Trust has certified that over their full life cycle, the carbon footprint of polymer £5 and £10 notes is lower than paper notes.

Some vegans, Hindus and Sikhs had been unhappy with tallow’s use in the new plastic £5 notes which entered circulation in September.

Tallow is a hard, fatty substance made from rendered animal fat.

“There’s no need for tallow, and the Bank of England has failed to balance the books by investing in a non-animal bank note component that would please everyone”, Elisa Allen, director of PETA, told CNBC via email.

The manufacture of Bank of England polymer notes using trace amount of animal-derived additives is in line with other polymer issuers.

“As a outcome of not allowing the 5 pound notes in the temple environment, numerous temples had seen a huge decrease in their temple economy, which relies totally on donations in order to operate”, it had said.