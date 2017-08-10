Viacom’s (VIAB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Viacom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 67,693 shares in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Viacom by 5.9% in the second quarter. The fund owned 371,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period.

In recent action, Viacom, Inc. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viacom by 3,113.9% in the first quarter. During such technical setups, fundamental investors usually stay away and are careful buying the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Viacom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Going back previous 30 days we noticed that VIAB performed along discount change of -7.89%.

The stock last traded at $29.83 which is marginally lower than $34.63, the stock’s 50 day moving average and slightly below the 200 day moving average of $39.32. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. (NASDAQ VIAB) opened at 30.77 on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Return on Equity (ROE) stands at 30.8% and Return on Investment (ROI) of 12.4 percent. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Viacom’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. In the latest earnings report the EPS was $3.03 and is estimated to be $3.87 for the current year with 401,731,000 shares now outstanding.

More notable recent Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insulet’s Programs at the American Association of Diabetes Educators …” on August 02, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Updates To Insulet Thesis: Innovation And Growth Continue” published on July 22, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insulet (PODD) Q2 2017 Results – Earnings Call Transcript” on August 04, 2017. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The stock declined 2.08% or $0.64 reaching $30.13 per share. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

According to Zacks, “Viacom is leaving no stone unturned to evolve from its struggles, which have been responsible for the stock underperforming the Zacks categorized Media-Conglomerates industry in the last one year”. (NASDAQ:VIAB) on Monday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & global trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.com-unik.info/2017/08/09/viacom-inc-nasdaqviab-receives-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc.html. (NASDAQ:VIAB), with 9 analysts believing it is a strong buy.

On August 4 Barclays left the company rating at “Equal-Weight” and lowered the price target to $37.00 from $46.00.

Norges Bank sold 651,081 shares in quarter ending 06/30/2016 decreasing its exposure to Viacom Inc. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. If the market is performing well and the stock is over-valued, VIAB might be a good investment at this point but if the market is dropping down, you might not consider buying the stock.