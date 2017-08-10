Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari bows out of public duties

He said the second largest population of minorities, including Christians, Muslims and Dalits feel under constant threat of being persecuted.

Outgoing Vice-President Hamid Ansari said that India was becoming “intolerant society”. He has made political comments as he is retiring.

Hamid Ansari served as the 12th Vice-President of India since August 11, 2007.

The outgoing Vice President comments on the ambience of acceptance declining in India were in tune with his recent remarks at the 25th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University in Bengaluru where he had said: “It has to become an essential national virtue to promote harmony transcending sectional diversities”.

Vice president Hamid Ansari cautioned on Thursday that if opposition parties are not allowed to freely criticise the government’s policies a democracy runs the risk of turning into a tyranny on his last working day as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

“[The] breakdown of Indian values, breakdown of the ability of the authorities at different levels in different places.and overall the very fact of the Indianness of any citizen being questioned is a disturbing thought”, he said, according to the transcript of a yet-to-be-aired interview with journalist Karan Thapar for Rajya Sabha TV.

Ansari, who has been the Vice President and RS Chairman for 10 years, said a decade is a long time in the life of an individual.

On the issue of triple talaq, Ansari said the practice is a social aberration, and not a religious requirement.

To a poser on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Ansari said, “the problem has always primarily been a political problem”.

Mr. Naidu, a former Union Minister, was elected as the Vice President on 5th of this month.Interacting with news persons in Hyderabad yesterday, Mr Naidu said that as the chairperson of Rajya Sabha, he would strive to see that the House takes up constructive debates. He said the courts do not have to step in as the reform has to come from within the community. “And it has to be addressed politically”. Ansari also said he shared the view of many that intolerance was growing.