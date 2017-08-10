Video shows police rescue man nailed to tree

The video below shows the area where Duran was rescued after being found nailed to a tree back in May.

More than a dozen rescuers cut Duran loose from the tree.

When police arrived, they found Duran still conscious, but he was groaning in pain.

“He kept yelling, ‘Help, Help!'” the city worker told police, according to KRQE. The worker told police he was freaked out because he wasn’t sure if other people were around.

The officer immediately called for paramedic rescue.

Paramedics got him off the tree, and he managed to walk to the ambulance.

Duran was allegedly confronted by two men that day who made threats over a real estate deal that had turned sour.

He said the men marched him into the Bosque at gunpoint, telling him that he doesn’t listen and that he was going to die.

“I come out here quite regularly, two to three times a week”, said Richard Rubio, the officer who found Duran at the scene at around 8:30 morning on May 1st. “I’m scared because. nobody believes me”, he said as he recounted his story to a local news outlet.

‘They identified themselves as KKK, ‘ he said in Spanish. “Jesus gave me another chance to live“.

“They took away a lot of papers”.

Police have also not made any arrests in the case yet. One said to the other “kill him already” and the other said ‘No.

Police said they did not think the incident was retribution for a crime or related to cartel activity, KRQE reported.

The man does not have a criminal record, according to KRQE, but was involved in a court battle over a real-estate issue.

Residents told reporters the area where the incident occurred was a peaceful, safe area. “I don’t feel any danger or harm at all”.