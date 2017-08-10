Vijay Asks Fans To Not Abuse Women Journalist

The growing rates of online abuse is alarming in India, and recently, the senior woman journalist Dhanya Rajendran was abused online by the fans of Tamil actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay who had kept mum about the issue till now. Everybody has the right to criticize anyone’s film.

He share few more points in the press release, actor Vijay said that he respects women the most in the society and no one should post disgraceful comments about women under any circumstance. Vijay requested his fans not to hurt woman.

He added: “Nobody should pass hurtful comments against women on social media”.

It all started when journalist Dhanya Rajendran tweeted that Jab Harry Met Sejal is “worse” than Vijay’s Sura, as she could at least sit till the interval while watching the latter.

Chennai Police later filed a case against the online abusers.

In the statement written in Tamil, Vijay said, “I am someone who respects women a lot”. The fans also created a “hashtag” to troll her on Sunday evening.

With Imtiaz Ali’s film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, flickering at the box-office now after receiving lukewarm response from critics and the public, social media seems to be inundated with amusing tweets and memes describing the movie-watching experience as sheer ordeal.

Women journalists of the Network of Women in Media – Chennai chapter, along with other male journalists, accompanied Dhanya Rajendran, editor, The News Minute, who was the victim of vicious trolling since Friday night, during her visit to meet Mr. Viswanathan. She was abused sexually, got rape threats and has been badly insulted. But please never use that to support abuse and sexual threats in any way.

City Police filed the case against two or more Twitter handles, and invoked various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Information Technology Act 2000 and TN Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.