It was a down day for Asian stocks, as traders shied away from riskier assets amid the ongoing war of words between North Korea and the U.S. The biggest loser in the region was Hong Kong’s Hang Seng, which dropped 1.1%.

US stocks closed slightly lower Wednesday, following some rare earnings disappointments. Major indexes in China, Japan, and India were also lower. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2% to 6370.46 and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slid 0.2% to 2474.92. The NASDAQ Composite Index fell 0.28% and closed the day at 6,352.33. The Dow also fell 0.5% to dip briefly back below the 22,000 mark, and the Nasdaq tumbled almost 1%.

Technology and consumer-focused companies helped lift USA stocks higher in afternoon trading Tuesday, steering the market indexes further into record territory. Increased geopolitical concerns between the U.S. and North Korea limited the S&P 500’s upward movement.

North Korea seemed unfazed by the president’s bluster, however, as state media carried a statement indicating the communist nation is “carefully examining” a plan to strike the US Pacific territory of Guam. Wells Fargo still ended up 0.3%.

Shares of Walt Disney Co fell about 5% and of Netflix fell about 3%, after Disney said it would end a distribution deal with Netflix for new Disney and Pixar movies in 2019, as it invests in the launch of its own ESPN- and Disney-branded online streaming sites. The stock lost $4.08 to $102.90. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down almost 0.1 percent to 5,760.90, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.5 percent to 2,357.84. Shares of Kohl’s (KSS) rose 2.7% after an earnings beat (http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kohls-stock-jumps-premarket-after-earnings-beat-2017-08-10).

Politics set an overcast tone for the session, but the detailed action of stocks narrowing and in many instances reversing early losses resulted from earnings reports. Macy’s stock has reversed earlier losses, now up 1.4% in pre-market trading. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals led the pack, adding $6.99, or 1.5 percent, to $476.67.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany’s DAX was down 1.1 percent, while France’s CAC 40 fell 1.4 percent.

ValueAct sold 7 million shares of this Dow stock. Major indexes in Asia closed lower.

With Japan and South Korea also warning North Korea, investors are taking a step back to see what is happening before chipping in back, Bakhos said.

BONDS: Bond prices rose.

The S&P 500 is up 235.19 points, or 10.5 percent.

METALS: Gold, a traditional safe haven play, was moving higher. Gold gained 1%, or $12.72 an ounce, to $1,275.32.

ASIA’S DAY: Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 1.3 per cent to 19,738.71 and Seoul’s Kospi fell 1.1 per cent to 2,368.39.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 22 cents to $49.17 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price global oils, added 59 cents to $53.29.

CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 109.97 yen from 110.48 yen late Tuesday.