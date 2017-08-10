Walmart apologizes for display marketing firearms as back-to-school items

It appeared the guns were being marketed as “Back to School” items. “Don’t forget Columbine. Guns sales don’t belong in back to school arenas”, one Twitter user said.

Walmart subsequently said the sign had been removed from the display.

An apparent miscommunication resulted in a mixup with a sign in a Walmart store.

Walmart, one of the largest seller of firearms in the U.S., condemned the sign on Twitter and said action had been already been taken.

Twitter users alleged such a behavior was adding fuel to the already existing problem of gun violence in the United States.

May said she was in Evansville on an early morning shopping trip Wednesday with her husband when they walked by the sporting goods section, where May spotted the display she called “disgusting”.

And this is not the first time that Walmart has landed in such a controversy.

Since then, the company has replied to angry customers and commenters on social media, calling the sign unacceptable and referring to it as a “regrettable situation”. Walmart corporate said it didn’t mean any disrespect and the display was quickly taken down. “It is a clear violation of our policy, and has been removed, and we are investigating the seller to determine how this could have happened”. Last September in Florida’s Panama City Beach, a Walmart store attempted to commemorate the anniversary of September 11 by stacking Coca-Cola boxes into the shape of the World Trade Center buildings. In 2014, Walmart made a public apology after selling a “fat girl” Halloween costume on its website.

A spokesperson for Walmart issued the following statement to Mashable. It is unacceptable, and we apologize. “Thanks again for alerting us to this”.