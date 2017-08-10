WannaCry ‘hero’ headed to court for allegedly creating malware

She was also impressed by letters from cybersecurity colleagues.

US prosecutors claim Hutchins has admitted to creating software that gathers bank details.

In a statement issued on Friday, British MP Peter Heaton-Jones expressed his concern at Hutchins’ arrest.

The defendant’s mother, Janet Hutchins, said she doubted her son’s involvement since he has spent a lot of time fighting malware.

According to the prosector Dan Cowhig, Hutchins and his unnamed co-defendant were caught in a sting operation by undercover officers, according to the Telegraph. They said the software was bought in June 2015 for $2,000 in digital currency.

U.S. prosecutors say Hutchins created the malware known as Kronos – marketed as a way to steal logins for banking websites – and sold it for $2,000 back in 2015.

At the end of last week it was revealed that Marcus Hutchins, the security researcher who helped stop the spread of the WannaCry ransomware, had been arrested and charged with helping to develop and maintain the password-stealing malware Kronos.

Speaking about Hutchins’ reaction to his arrest, Lobo said: “He was completely shocked, this isn’t something he anticipated”.

He achieved overnight fame in May when he was credited with detecting a “kill switch” that effectively disabled the WannaCry worm, which infected hundreds of thousands of computers in May and caused disruptions at auto factories, hospitals, shops and schools in more than 150 countries.

He was hailed as an “accidental hero” after he registered a domain name to track the virus, a move that eventually stopped it.

It comes after Hutchins was arrested on Wednesday at the airport in Las Vegas, Nevada on his return from the Black Hat and Def Con conferences.

On Friday a judge ordered Hutchins be released on bail, and the prison holding him has confirmed that he is no longer being kept at their facility.

“He admitted he was the author of the code of Kronos malware and indicated he sold it”, Mr Cowhig said.

Edgar told the BBC Radio 4’s Today program Hutchins was unhappy his code was stolen and used in Kronos.

“While we as a community do not know all the details about the charges against [Marcus Hutchins] (since few details have been published at this time), we acknowledge that all people have a right to legal defense and counsel in the United States when accused of a crime”, Wheeler wrote in a message that accompanies the donation page.

“The indictment is remarkably shallow even by indictment standards, which is disappointing because it adds considerable uncertainty and fosters distrust with the general security community”, Nicholas Weaver, computer scientist at the University of California at Berkeley, was quoted as saying.