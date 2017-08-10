Warriors Potentially Targeting Paul George In 2018

And sure, that’s a ton of money, but it was a considerable discount for a player of Durant’s caliber.

“Nah, me and PG didn’t talk much about the organization at all”, Durant said. “It’s just a matter of what type of team they’re going to be, who’s going to do what, who is going to step up”. Then I took it in my hands. I don’t know how that would happen, but I didn’t know how it was going to happen three years ago when they said they were going after Durant.

Durant, fresh off his trip to India, spoke to The Athletic about the blowback over his contract, and he bluntly said it’s his money, he can do what he wants. And on top of that, it’s my money.

Q: Were you surprised by some of the blowback?

According to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami, speaking on The Washington Post’s Posting Up podcast, Golden State wants to take Paul George from Oklahoma Thunder when he becomes a free agent at the end of next season. A lot of players have (taken pay-cuts). I’ve learned from Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki and how it has helped them over the years and I thought, if they did it, why can’t I?

Durant will earn $25 million for the upcoming season. Why shouldn’t I sacrifice? “He told me, ‘They can offer what other teams can’t in terms of the people and the preparation and the facility, down to the chefs and the meals.’ He was pretty high on them”.

James is able to opt out of his current deal at Cleveland next summer, and it looks increasingly possible after the 32-year-old has expressed growing frustration with the team.

In an exclusive interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic (which you can read here), Durant was asked about the changes around the National Basketball Association this summer, from Chris Paul going to Houston to his former Thunder teammate getting a new running mate in George.