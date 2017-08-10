Warriors-Rockets, Cavs-Celtics on NBA’s early opening night

While Boston fell to the Cavaliers in five games during last year’s conference finals, the Celtics are set to feature a revamped roster – headlined by the signing of All-Star forward Gordon Hayward and the addition of Duke forward Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The NBA also announced the season’s featured first week of games.

To get the week and season started on October 17, we’ll get a rematch of the most recent Eastern Conference Finals on TNT as the Boston Celtics go on the road to take on the Cavaliers.

A Christmas Day game is the next logical step for this rivalry. The Knicks still get their national game despite how they are not expected to be very good, but at least we get The Process at noon EST to start this slate.

Cleveland hosted Golden State on Christmas last season. This is a rematch of last postseason’s most intense series between two growing rivals. They’ll be taking on a New York Knicks team that no one knows what will look like due to the uncertainty of Carmelo Anthony’s future. It will be just the second Christmas Day home game in Celtics history, too. The Rockets didn’t play on December 25 last season and Paul missed Christmas 2016 with the LA Clippers because of a hamstring injury. The Houston Rockets will travel to Oakland to open up against the Warriors later that night.

As for the rest of the NBA’s opening week, each night has several games with high-profile teams and stars.