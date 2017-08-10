Watch a terrifying exclusive preview of ‘Annabelle: Creation’

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros.’ Annabelle: Creation hits theaters this weekend and as the horror genre has quietly become a serious moneymaker in Hollywood, it’s time to look at the box office prospects of this spinoff prequel.

Annabelle was first introduced in The Conjuring and made her horrifying on screen solo debut a year later in the eponymous movie.

Sandberg’s flair for creepy set pieces puts Creation slightly above 2014’s Annabelle, but it’s still pretty formulaic, with only occasional scary moments.

Finally hitting United Kingdom cinemas tomorrow (August 11), creepy new film Annabelle: Creation will delve deeply into the world of the titular doll and its origins story, with director David Sandberg and producer James Wan leading the charge.

Ahead of its release on Friday (August 11) we’ve got hold of an exclusive clip from the new film, above, in which Mullins (Anthony LaPaglia) tries to negotiate with a little girl called Janice before she transforms under the spell of Annabelle.

Yet another tiresome film in the formulaic and metastasing devil-doll horror franchise that started with The Conjuring and its sequel The Conjuring 2, notionally inspired by real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Annabelle: Creation hits cinemas across the United Kingdom tomorrow, August 11, 2017.