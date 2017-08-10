‘We do like a good challenge’ – Walcott confident Arsenal can silence critics

Hence a move was believed to be on the cards, however it now appears that he will remain at Arsenal and he said following his teams Community Shield triumph over Chelsea this weekend, “I’m an Arsenal player”.

Asked whether he expects Wilshere to stay at Arsenal, Wenger said: “That decision is not completely made, I want him to have a chance to play somewhere as well”.

“Trust me he’s not easy to get around (in training) – he’s quite wide as well”. They have good players who are experienced and they can help me progress.

Victory in the cup final preceded the belated announcement of a new two-year contract at Emirates Stadium for Wenger, with the long-serving manager refusing to be cowed by the increasingly vitriolic fan protests that accompanied a mid-season slump last term. “I think he will be here this season, and if we can do it for more seasons we will do it as well”. It’s lovely to watch and he’s a great addition to the squad… trust me, yeah, he’s not easy to get around – he’s quite wide as well.

“It’s going to be different for us this year but it’s how we react and it’s as simple as that, we can’t really dwell on the past anymore and we need to focus on our strengths”. You’ve got to be patient sometimes with this formation we’re playing, it’s a different style of football, that’s what we’re still learning and we’re getting better. “This league is the best and I think he could be one of the best in the league”.

Thierry Henry has talked about the recent arrival of Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal, and has claimed he will be the first ever player to be first-choice for his club, while his benched team-mate is favoured for his worldwide side.

Lacazette, the club’s record signing from Olympique Lyonnais, will face competition for the attacking spots from fellow Frenchman Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck, Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez.

“It is a difficult dream to make the fans happy but we try very hard and I would like that they stand behind the team”.

Arsenal, who are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches, begin the 2017/18 season at home to Leicester City on 11th August before travelling to Stoke City and Liverpool that same month.