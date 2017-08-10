We finally have a return date for season two of The Crown

Though the royal actors are expected to be replaced in Season 3 and 4, and again in Season 5 and 6 to accomodate for their characters’ aging, Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth) and Matt Smith (Prince Philip) will be back for The Crown season two. In the teaser, we see Queen Elizabeth holding her position on the throne for nearly a decade, venturing in to a more turbulent part of her reign, and her life. “Trying to tame him is no use”. “Not one has lasted the course”. Fans of the show are eager to watch the next installment, which is due to follow the British monarchy through the ’50s and ’60s, and thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we finally have a first look at Season 2.

The Crown Season 2 has also expanded its cast. “Her focus is really on this dazzling woman-and not just because of her husband’s flirting, but the whole attention on Jackie as a phenomenon”, says director Stephen Daldry.

The Queen appears to be fitting her role with more confidence this season, which will reportedly cover the years from 1956-64.

Added Foy to EW, “The Kennedys were a real symbol of the ’60s and the world moving forward, and the Queen is very much stuck in the past at that point”.

Netflix has confirmed that the second season of The Crown will launch on Friday, December 8th.

Want more stuff like this?