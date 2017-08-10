Wenger suggests delay in Arsenal duo’s deals are his fault

Theo Walcott has labelled new Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac an “absolute animal” who will be perfectly at home in the Premier League.

Arsenal claimed the Community Shield on Sunday with a shoot-out victory over Chelsea, but questions continue to be asked of both Wenger and his team. “His physical attributes are going to be key for us this season”, Walcott said.

“Sead looks an absolute tank”, Walcott said. I see him in the gym everyday.

“You can see the power he’s got when he’s got the ball, his pace and everything”.

Lacazette is the latest addition to the Gunners’ squad, making the move from Lyon last month for a record transfer fee of £48million.

“Trust me, he is not easy to get around”. He fits perfectly for the Premier League, he’s absolutely flawless. “This league is the best and I think he could be one of the best in the league”.

He said: “We’ll let the people talk on the outside”.

“We put ourselves in a hard position just after half-time, but in the end we produced a performance that we did at the end of last season”, the Frenchman said. “For sure there is a bit of frustration, but you know very well we have to respect referees decisions”. He’s going to show something different.

‘We can’t really dwell on the past any more, we need to focus on our strengths’.

The new signing found the back of the net in the 83rd minute with an excellent assist from Granit Xhaka and fans were delighted with his performance.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes that the different attacking styles of Olivier Giroud and recent signing Alexandre Lacazette will benefit the Gunners this season.

“We are slowly learning it”.

“I saw him playing for a long time in the French league and in the youth team”.

ARSENE WENGER faces a “healthy debate” to decide who will form his frontline in Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Leicester on Friday, says Danny Welbeck.

“I don’t know if it was a sending off or not but at that moment we were dominating”, he added.