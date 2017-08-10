What the Same-Sex Marriage Vote Means for Australia: QuickTake Q&A

Supporters have called for a parliamentary vote as the best way to legalise gay marriage, with some arguing a public ballot should be boycotted as it would open the door to hate speech against the LGBTI community. Conflict in the party over marriage equality has the potential to further undermine his authority and some question whether he can survive to lead the government to elections due in 2019.

And it’s set to cost taxpayers $122 million.

No. Unlike the original proposal – in-person plebiscite – the postal vote is not mandatory.

Asked what would happen if the court struck down the ballot, Turnbull told reporters: “Our policy is very clear”.

The conservative government on Wednesday chose a postal vote after a proposed national plebiscite, which it took to elections a year ago, was knocked back in the upper house over opposition concerns it would spark divisive debate.

Coalition MPs have decided a postal vote on marriage equality will be held before November, if they are unable to secure support for a traditional plebiscite in Parliament this week.

If most Australians want gay marriage, the Parliament would vote on legislation before the last two-week session of Parliament of the year ends on December 7.

If the postal ballot comes back with a majority “yes”, a private member’s bill would go to parliament with Liberal members exercising a free vote on it.

But the so-called postal plebiscite has never been tried in Australia and faces court challenges by gay-rights advocates who want Parliament to legislate marriage equality now without an opinion poll.

Bringing the case is a high-risk strategy that may delay marriage equality, as Malcolm Turnbull has not yet said what the government would do if the postal vote were struck down.

The Australian Christian Lobby, a group that opposes marriage rights for same-sex couples, on Wednesday described the plebiscite as “a referendum on freedom of speech and ‘safe schools'”.

Expect a LOT of noise over the postal vote in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, Mr Howard rejected his 2004 decision was the cause of the Coalition’s present day day pain, saying his government had “good reason” to act because ministers feared “unelected judges” would allow gay couples to Wednesday. “There are no constitutional or legal reasons to hold this nationwide vote whatsoever”.

The benefit of the national vote was that all Australians would be part of the decision-making process and the losing side was more likely to accept the outcome.

“The committee again affirmed the fundamental principle that laws can not discriminate against same sex couples without compelling reasons, even in the area of divorce”, he said. The Liberal-National Coalition attempted to legalize same-sex marriage past year, but the proposal was narrowly defeated.

“Obviously I will be voting no”.

“If this is what is necessary for some of my colleagues to be able to come out and support it, then I will give them the opportunity to do that”.