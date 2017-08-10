WhatsApp’s Payment feature spotted in beta

The latest beta version of WhatsApp adds a new and very useful feature, peer-to-peer payments. For WhatsApp, the discussion for UPI integration has already commenced where as for Facebook discussions are on preliminary stage.

Facebook introduced the person to person payment feature way back in 2015 and now the feature has expanded to groups as well.

Although WhatsApp didn’t disclose a timeline for rolling out the feature then, it could soon be a reality, reports tech website XDA Developers. WhatsApp is working on the recall process and alerts feature.

According to WaBetaInfo, the payments feature will run on WhatsApp version 2.17.295. The beta version of WhatsApp’s Android app now includes a preview for the UPI payments feature, though this is hidden.

Currently, there are 50 banks who are members of UPI and out of them, 37 have developed their own UPI applications.

While the other messaging services including WeChat and Hike were already having payment services. WhatsApp has recently rolled out many new features aimed at enhancing users experience. Launched in partnership with ICICI Bank, Truecaller Pay allows users to send and receive money from other UPI-enabled banks. According to a Reuters news report, the Paytm chat app will offer its digital payment option inside the app which can be used “to buy everything from food to plane tickets”. This is supposed to help users delete/preserve specific types of data in a given conversation.

With an integration of payment service, the application could give a tough competition to popular digital wallet Paytm.

WhatsApp, however, will not be the first instant messaging company in India to roll out payment service.

The instant fund transfer between two bank accounts facilitated by UPI has been launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), says a report by IANS.