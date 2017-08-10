Why Investors Weren’t Impressed by Macy’s Better-than-Expected Sales Results

Macy’s shares are down 35.7% for the year so far while the S&P 500 index is up 10.5% for the period.

Macy’s saw an important sales figure fall again in the latest quarter, its tenth such decline in a row.

Macy’s comparable sales fell 2.8% in Q2 and are down 4% year-to-date.

Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share, beating the 45 cents per share analysts expected, according to Zacks Investment Research. The FactSet EPS consensus is $3.27 for the year.

Despite the not-as-bad-as-expected results, Macy’s did not raise its full year forecast, which suggests the retailer views these improvements as fragile.

Pressured by a challenging retail climate as well as company-specific challenges – a lacking in-store experience and assortment shortcomings, among them – Macy’s has closed more than 100 stores, laid off thousands of employees and aggressively shifted its resources toward digital and consumer engagement over the past year. Sales totaled $5.55 billion for the quarter, down from $5.87 billion and ahead of the $5.52 billion FactSet consensus.

Kohl’s posted adjusted earnings on a per-share basis of $1.24 cents, up from $1.22 a year ago and better than the $1.19 projected by analysts.

Macy’s (m)is taking its victories where it can.

The tepid reception from investors ensures that Macy’s new chief executive officer, Jeff Gennette, will remain in the hot seat.

He noted the sales benefited from new models for selling women’s shoes and jewelry, as well as “successful testing” of its in-store Backstage outlets. It has also started an off-price brand, and it plans to launch a loyalty program in the fall it hopes will bring more shoppers through its doors. In an effort to bring in exclusive products, Macy’s recently tapped Israeli designer Kobi Halperin for a limited-time fashion collection that includes blouses, sweaters, dresses, jackets, jumpsuits, trousers and more. The decrease wasn’t as bad as Wall Street analysts expected, but shares in the department store chain fell in premarket trading Thursday. Same-store sales – a key measure – dropped 2.5 percent at Macy’s and 0.4 percent at Kohl’s.

While store closures dragged down Macy’s sales, Saunders noted that Macy’s has retained some loyal shoppers, who transferred to other stores.