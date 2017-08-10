Why There May Never Be Another Season of Louie

Hawley’s Fargo took extended breaks of about 18 months between seasons, and C.K.’s Louie took nearly two years off between Seasons 3 and 4, and returned for a shortened fifth season before going on indefinite hiatus. I don’t think I’m that guy…stained black T-shirt with kids. “So I don’t know, but I don’t think about it much”. “I have no idea if that will happen”.

FX Networks President John Landgraf offered a host of updates about a number of FX series, including the upcoming Deadpool animated series, Fargo, Louie, and more. “I always thought if I did “Louie” again, I may go back to it later in a different version”, the comedian added. Landgraf said there has been no update from creator Louis C.K. about if or when the series will return, but he views it as a similar situation to Fargo.

“I don’t think about it much”, he continued, explaining he’s focused on producing other projects and stand-up. Regardless of what timeframe would be involved for a potential Season 6 though, the network would welcome it. I’ve got my fingers crossed.

“He has a really busy schedule though, because he’s working actively right now on the second season of ‘Legion, ‘” Landgraf said (via Deadline) of Hawley. “I think it’s possible there will never be another season on Louie, and I also think it’s possible there may be four or five more seasons of Louie over the next 30 years”, Landgraf said.

Though the FX executive speaks to C.K.at least once every week, due to his various projects with FX Productions, including “Better Things“, which he co-created with Pamela Adlon, “Louie” has not come up in conversation in a while.

“I think he’s changed a lot since he made the last season of ‘Louie, ‘” he said. I might circle back to it later – a different version.

Meanwhile, C.K.’s influence can be felt on “Better Things“. “We’re getting scripts in active prep for Season 2, but as you guys saw he has a burgeoning and very active feature film career too, so we’re going to have to share with our film studio and figure out how to make that work”.