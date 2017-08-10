Wi-Fi will be available on global Virgin Australia flights in October

Virgin Australia plans to offer in-flight Wi-Fi on the majority of its domestic and worldwide routes. It has previously said that worldwide services will rely on satellites operated by SES and Intelsat.

Virgin has also pledged to provide “a base level of free WiFi to all of our guests on domestic flights”, although the airline has yet to detail if there will be a premium service priced above the basic free level.

Gogo, which also provides in-flight Wi-Fi between Australia and the United States on Delta Air Lines, will deliver simultaneous transmissions by making use of a dual antenna – one for the forward link and one for the return link. By the end of 2018, Virgin says all of 737 and 777 fleet will be Wi-Fi equipped, with its Airbus A330 fleet to follow in 2019.

During the trial, passengers on board VH-YIG have been able to get online for free, as well as have complimentary access to Netflix, Stan and Pandora streaming content.

Optus’ satellite division owns the highest number of satellites covering Australia and New Zealand, with five satellites in orbit providing coverage to the region.

“All we will say at this stage is that there will be a basic free offering for our guests domestically”, Borghetti said.

However the airline said underlying earnings in the final three months of the financial year improved from the same period a year earlier, and chief executive John Borghetti forecast a similar trend in the first three months of the current financial year.

“We are competitive and we will always meet the competitive position in any market whether it is price or anything else”.

Qantas has been trialling Wi-Fi on domestic flights.

In July, Qantas said it expected to have up to 10 aircraft equipped with onboard internet wi-fi by September. And yes, you can stream the service while on board.

Virgin Australia’s global business returned to profit, with underlying earnings of $500,000, after the company stopped its loss-making flights to Abu Dhabi and made improvements to its business class.

At present, wi-fi is operational on one of its 737s, with the second due to enter service shortly pending a software upgrade to the ViaSat system.

The airline announced today that it will begin adding in-flight Wi-Fi to all its Boeing 737 aircraft this month.