Wonder Woman crosses $400 million milestone at the USA box office

It’s been kicking butt at the box office all summer, but today it crossed the $400 million mark domestically.

Adding another line to its list of achievements, Wonder Woman continues to rise up the ranks having now become the 27 ever movie to clear the impressive milestone of $400 million in the US. It will cross the big $800 million milestone in the next few days.

Gadot stars as sheltered Amazonian princess Diana-turned-Wonder Woman, who discovers her full powers and true destiny when she leaves her island paradise to fight alongside men in a war to end all wars. The movie also became the top grossing title of summer 2017 in North America and the No. 2 film of the year domestically behind another female-led movie, Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast‘ (504 million USD).

Starring Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman” was the first stand-alone feature film for the Amazon warrior since she debuted in comic books more than 75 years ago. “Audiences have embraced this character and her story in such a spectacular fashion, and we couldn’t be happier for everyone involved in bringing this incredible property to life and to cinemas across the country”.

Gadot has another reason to celebrate: on Tuesday, Mattel released the “Justice League” Barbie Signature Mera doll, and its packaging included a synopsis for “Justice League” that centered on Wonder Woman instead of Batman. And if it can pass up the $403.7 million grossed by “Spider-Man” in 2002, it will rest at No. 7.

To celebrate the occasion, Gadot had a little ditty, dancing and singing with a make-shift microphone at a hotel in West Hollwyood. “Wonder Woman” is now in theaters.