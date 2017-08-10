WWII-era bomb found at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant

What appears to be an undetonated bomb has been discovered on the premises of the Fukushima No. 1 Nuclear Power Plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co.

The device was found by workers building a vehicle park on the site, which was evacuated in 2011 following a reactor meltdown following an quake and tsunami.

The cylindrical-shaped object measured approximately 33 inches in length and had a diameter of about 6 inches, featuring what appeared to be a stabilizer tail, according to a statement from the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co.

The US is thought to have dropped the 89cm-long (3ft) device during WW2.

Japan’s Jiji Press reported that under such circumstances police call in bomb disposal experts from Japan’s military.

The plant closed off an area around the site, far enough not to affect the plant’s decommissioning work.

The area where the plant is located was home to a Japanese air base subjected to bombing by USA forces in the conflict, and this is believed to be the origin of the device.

The nuclear plant suffered meltdowns in March 2011 after a powerful quake spawned a huge tsunami.

Due to the meltdown, around tens of thousands of residents had to evacuate the area.

The 2011 event at Fukushima is widely regarded as the world’s worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 meltdown at Ukraine’s Chernobyl plant, in what was then the Soviet Union.