Yankees place Clint Frazier on disabled list, activate Aaron Hicks from DL

The New York Yankees have placed outfielder Clint Frazier on the 10-day disabled list and have reinstated fellow outfielder Aaron Hicks from the disabled list, according to the Yankees’ public relations department. The rookie outfielder is slated to undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Hicks has been on the disabled list since June 26 with a right oblique strain.

Frazier was a late scratch from Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after experiencing tightness in his oblique during batting practice.

“I’m not too concerned, honestly”, Frazier said Wednesday.

The switch-hitting Hicks might step in instantly and take over Frazier’s regular outfield spot, or Girardi could increase the playing time of Jacoby Ellsbury, who’d been edged out by Frazier’s presence.

Frazier is slashing.243/.274/.477 with four home runs, 17 RBIs and 12 runs in 28 games with the Yankees since getting called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 1.