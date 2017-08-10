Yankees ride stacked bullpen, timely hits past Blue Jays

The Jays burned through six relief pitchers and the Yankees five.

Also before the game, manager Joe Girardi said the MRI taken Wednesday on CC Sabathia’s right knee “came back good, ” with “no damage”.

“It’s just hard for me to get over my front side and finish the pitches”, he said.

Sabathia was returning to NY from Toronto on Wednesday.

“Huge home runs right there to give us the lead early in the game”, Happ said. It’s been healthy all year.

Tepesch, an emergency starter with Aaron Sanchez still out and Joe Biagini being stretched out at triple-A Buffalo, pitched as well as could be expected but gave up three solo home runs to the Yankees early, as NY downed the Jays 11-5.

Pillar had been slumping, hitting.196 in 16 games since July 23, with two homers and three RBIs. He added that when he can not accomplish that, he does not know where his pitch is going. Donaldson singled and walked three times.

Still, given the turmoil the Blue Jays have endured this season, the team was only four games off the pace for the second A.L. wildcard playoff berth at the game’s first pitch – albeit with six other teams above them.

“We’ll let the doctors handle that through some medication and see if we can knock that out, because to me that’s key”, Girardi said.

Veteran left-hander CC Sabathia makes his fourth start of the season against the Blue Jays as NY continues its seven-game road trip as a +115 underdog. Chase Headley was made the DH and Garrett Cooper was inserted into the lineup at first base.

On Tepesch’s first warm-up pitch before the first inning of his first game as a member of the Jays, he fired a ball that glanced off the glove of catcher Raffy Lopez, nearly hit a photographer and sprung back off the netting behind home plate. Cole entered a one-run game, but allowed three hits and a base-on-balls before striking out Aaron Judge.

Nick Tepesch allowed Sanchez and Frazier to homer back to back in the second inning, and Gregorius went deep in the third. Didi Gregorius went 3-for-5 with a homer and a double, giving him 27 hits in his last 73 at-bats. Bird said he expects to begin a minor league rehab assignment in about a week.

Blue Jays: Toronto placed RHP Cesar Valdez (shoulder) on the 10-day DL and recalled RHP Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo. The Yankees have won back to back games after downing the Cleveland Indians 8-1 on Sunday where the pitching and offense contributed.