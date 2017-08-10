Yemen: People smugglers ‘deliberately drowned’ teenage African migrants off the coast

As many as 50 migrants from the Horn of Africa were “deliberately drowned” by a people trafficker who forced them into the sea off the Yemen coast, the United Nations migration agency said Wednesday.

According to IOM figures, 55,000 African asylum seekers have travelled from Somalia to Yemen since the start of this year.

The migrants, who included some young women, had headed to war-torn Yemen in order to seek opportunities in Gulf countries.

“He denounced an act of “outrageous and inhumane”, noting the” vast suffering of the migrants on this route of migration. Smugglers are active in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, offering fake promises to vulnerable migrants.

More than 30,000 of those migrants are under age 18 and from Somalia or Ethiopia, while a third are estimated to be female. A boat carrying Somali migrants was attacked in March, killing 42.

Shortly after the incident, IOM staff discovered graves of 29 migrants on a beach in Shabwa during their routine patrol, the press release added.

The journey through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden is particularly unsafe during the current windy season in the Indian Ocean.

In late July, IOM reported about 316 Somali nationals being return to their home country from Yemen after a five-month effort by the IOM team to evacuate them following a smugglers’ boat crash just a few kilometers away from Yemen’s port.

They were among 120 people who were deliberately pushed from a boat into the sea by the smuggler, who apparently feared arrest.

The dead had been buried quickly by the survivors and the International Committee of the Red Cross were working with the IOM to appropriately care for the remains of the deceased, the IOM said.

IOM staffers provided aid for 27 surviving migrants who remained on the beach, while other migrants left.

The smuggler has already returned to Somalia to pick up more people to bring them to Yemen on the same route, they told the IOM.

“They were all quite young, the average age was around 16”, IOM spokeswoman Olivia Headon said.