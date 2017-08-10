Zach Randolph Arrested For Marijuana Possession With Intent To Sell

Randolph was arrested on felony charges with bail set at $20,000, according to documents from the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department obtained by TMZ, which reports that the 36-year-old was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.

Randolph, who signed with the Sacramento Kings earlier this summer, was one of three people detained by Los Angeles police on Wednesday.

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, Los Angeles Police Department officers attempted to disperse a crowd near the Nickerson Gardens housing complex that was playing loud music, drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. LAPD officers first responded to the scene and were met by 100 people tossing rocks and bottles at them after they attempted to get into an apartment. We’re told the “intent to sell” part was due to the large amount of weed found.

National Basketball Association star Zach Randolph was arrested in L.A. on Wednesday night – igniting a insane disturbance that required cops to call in the cavalry for backup, TMZ Sports has learned.

After the arrests, we’re told things got insane – the crowd became unruly and LAPD had to call for backup. Tires were slashed and windows busted, forcing cops to call for backup and form a battle line. Police also recovered two guns, impounded two vehicles and impounded narcotics during the clash, she said.

Randolph just signed a two-year contract with the Kings for $44 million.