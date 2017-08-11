1 injured in reported accidental shooting at Grant County deputy’s home

Moses Lake Police say one person was injured in a reported accidental shooting at the home a Grant County sheriff’s deputy.

Mike Williams tells KXLY-TV that it happened around 8 p.m.in a home owned by a deputy, whose identity was not released. Sydney confirmed the incident was not domestic violence related. Sydney is now listed in stable condition. Both the Moses Lake Police Department and sheriff’s office were to take part in the game benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Columbia Basin.

Jose A. Rivera, 28, was off duty at the time of the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, the Rivera’s four month old child was the only other person in the house. There are no indications that alcohol and/or drugs were involved in the incident. Previously, he worked for the Royal City Police Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.