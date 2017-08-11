“13 Reasons Why” Season 2 Will Have Clay Searching for Closure

After the phenomenon that is 13 Reasons Why swept our screens, many are waiting in eager anticipation for season two (and devouring any new information about it). Terra Nova’s Allison Miller will portray an “ambitious young litigator” called Sonya, and Tony-winning stage actress Kelli O’Hara will play Jackie, who is described as “a warm, intelligent, passionate advocate for victims of bullying”.

Read: Will Clay find love again in “13 Reasons Why” Season 2? “Doubt” actor Ben Lawson will give life to the character of Rick, a baseball coach at Liberty High. Anne Winters, who has previously appeared in the TV shows Wicked City and Tyrant, will play Chloe, the new head cheerleader at Liberty High, and something of an “it girl”.

Chelsea Alden will play Cyrus’s artsy and witty sister Mackenzie. The upcoming season is expected to have a total of 13 episodes just like Season 1.

While another love interest being potentially on the cards isn’t surprising considering he’s an hormonal teenager, his comments certainly beg the question of whether Clay could still be mentally suffering from Hannah’s tapes.

Speaking to US Weekly, Dylan said: ‘The picks up a few months after season 1 where we left off, and there’s a lot of catch up to play, and I think people might be a little surprised where Clay is. “I don’t know if there’s a new love [interest], we’ll just have to see”, Dylan teased.

Seven new actors – all relatively unknown to United Kingdom audiences – will join the original cast, who are all returning, including Katherine Langford’s now-deceased Hannah Baker, and Dylan Minnette’s Clay Jensen.

Netflix’s suicide-centric teen drama will return to our devices for a second season in 2018 with a host of new characters in tow.