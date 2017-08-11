16-yr-old dies of pellet injuries in J&K’s Tral

The security officials said the group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained. However, the facility was not suspended on state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited. They clashed with government forces and the forces retaliated by firing teargas and pellets.

Local sources said that except Zahid whose last rites were performed today, the three slain were laid to rest late last evening.

A police officer later confirmed that a teenager struck by pellets fired by security forces succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

Security forces on Wednesday gunned down three terrorists from Zakir Musa’s – Head of Al-Qaeda’s Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind cell – group in an encounter in Tral’s Gulab Bagh area of South Kashmir. We have recovered two AK47 and one pistol from Tral encounter site. The situation in Tral and Pulwama was tense after the encounter and clashes between security forces and residents. Security forces are combing the area.

“Post the encounter, a huge mob pelted stones upon a camp”.

“Zahid Rashid Bhat hurled grenades on CRPF Nafri, which resulted in injuries to one CRPF personnel”. They were also involved in various grenade attacks in South Kashmir.

Police sources said three militants were earlier associated with Hizbul Mujahideen but had later changed loyalties to Zakir Musa group. Ansar Gazwatul Hind headed by Musa has been created to divide the Kashmiri nation, he claimed.