1MDB Has To-Date Remitted US$360 Mln To IPIC

1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) said on Friday it has remitted the equivalent of $360 million (277 million pounds) to the Abu Dhabi government-owned International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC).

This was after 1MDB had missed the deadline to pay US$602.75 million payment to IPIC, which was due at 12 midnight, NY time on July 31.

Earlier this week, IPIC agreed to grant MoF Inc and 1MDB an extension till end of August to meet their payment obligation, subject to them making a minimum payment of US$310 million by Aug 12.

Earlier this month, 1MDB said it is awaiting proceeds from its debt rationalisation plan to use as payment to IPIC.

The second payment of US$602.73 million (RM2.58 billion) is due by the end of this year.

In a statement released today, 1MDB said that it had “remitted, to date, the equivalent of US$360 million to IPIC”.

Sources told The Malaysian Insight that the delay was not technical, and was in fact embarrassing because local and global banks do not want to handle transactions with the prefix 1MDB.

Under the deal, 1MDB and the Finance Ministry also assumed responsibility for all future interest and principal payments under two bonds, worth US$3.5 billion in total.