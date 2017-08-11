2 teens charged with fatal stabbing of homeless man

In several states the suspects are not even old enough to drive.

Police have charged two Maryland teens-ages 13 and 14-with murder after accusing the pair of stabbing a homeless man to death, according to NBC 4. Investigators say it appears that he was stabbed after he refused the suspects’ demand for money. The Associated Press is not naming the 14-year-old because of his age. He is 5 feet tall, and weighs 130 pounds. They have been charged with first- and second-degree murder.

The 13-year-old is being charged with first and second degree murder as a juvenile, and has not been identified. Tyler Hunter of the Prince George’s County Police. It was set up by his friends who also live in the woods. They saw them with knives, and they have a theory as to what went wrong.

The crime doesn’t appear to be gang-related or gang-motivated, said Cpl.

Nobody answered the door at Portillo’s house on Thursday afternoon.

Elias Portillo, 14, and a 13-year-old boy were taken into custody in the July slaying of a man in the woods, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police say even veteran detectives are stunned.

“It’s certainly troubling to us as a police department and certainly, understandably, to our community that two young people so quickly escalated to extreme violence that ultimately led to a man being killed over something so trivial as a small amount of money”, Corporal Hunter told WTOP.

A Maryland National Capital Park Police officer on Wednesday found someone who witnessed the stabbing, and during the interview, “the witness observed the two suspects walk by”, police said in charging documents.