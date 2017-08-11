20 killed, 84 injured in Egypt train crash

The death toll is mounting after two trains collided on the outskirts of the Egyptian city of Alexandria on Friday, killing dozens of people and injuring scores more, state television reported.

The crash derailed the engine of one train and two cars of the other, state media said.

One of the trains was traveling from Cairo, while the other was heading from Port Said, Ahram Online reported.

Footage broadcast on state television showed one train had partly keeled over in the crash, and medics were seen moving the dead and injured to ambulances.

The head of the ambulance services in the city’s western sector, Dr. Mohamed Abu Homs, says the collision took place in the western suburb of Khorshid.

Egypt’s prosecutor-general, Nabil Sadiq, has ordered an urgent investigation into the collision.

Fifty people, mostly children, were killed when a train crashed into a school bus as it crossed the tracks at a rail crossing south of Cairo in 2012.